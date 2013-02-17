Tack Mobile

Adrift

Adrift game balloon frame
Adrift is a puzzle game in worlds of whimsy. We've submitted to the App Store and are waiting for it to get approved.

For updates, you can follow @PlayAdrift on Twitter.

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
