Porter - Beer Styles Branding

Entry #4 in the Beer Styles Branding project.

Porter was first made in the 18th century in London. It was the first beer to be aged at the brewery and dispatched in a condition fit to be drunk immediately. It was the first beer that could be made on any large scale, and the London porter brewers, such as Whitbread, Truman, Parsons and Thrale, achieved great success financially. (source: Wikipedia)

Recommended: Fuller's London Porter