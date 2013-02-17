Jon Hubartt

Visible Logo (Final)

Jon Hubartt
Jon Hubartt
  • Save
Visible Logo (Final) logo data chart pie
Download color palette
6a2b80fdc65d69698cdc54a5b1abf3b3
Rebound of
Visible Logo
By Jon Hubartt
View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Jon Hubartt
Jon Hubartt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jon Hubartt

View profile
    • Like