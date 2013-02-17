Felix

Webshims UI Datepicker

Webshims UI Datepicker datepicker clear universal
datepicker with an vertical and horizontal navigation

(thing in the middle is used as a display and button, which brings you an navigation lvl back up day>month>year [> year periods])

the datepicker may be used in many websites with a variety of own designs. so it has to fit in...

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
