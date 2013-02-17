Alexander Käßner

Speakable Items (Mac) redesign

Alexander Käßner
Alexander Käßner
Hire Me
  • Save
Speakable Items (Mac) redesign redesign mac ui practice grey sketch.app
Download color palette

Just noticed, while playing chess on my Mac, that this thingy from Apple still looks terrible! So here is my version how it could looks like with some new and fresh pixels. ;)

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Alexander Käßner
Alexander Käßner
Hi! I’m a digital product designer based in Berlin.
Hire Me

More by Alexander Käßner

View profile
    • Like