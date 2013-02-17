John Howard



37 37 3 7 logo overlay overlap shape mark custom type design red blue purple brand
Custom logo I am doing for the summer camp echeconnee in georgia.

PROGRESS VIDEO - http://vine.co/v/brtF0qAtm6D
ORIGINAL SKETCH - http://instagram.com/p/VzzvN1y0yF/

Posted on Feb 17, 2013



