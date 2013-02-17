Terry Dee

Chromatography Sales App

Screenshot from the Chromatography sales app. This is a very linear experience. Introduction and education of the product, progressing to the eventual configuration of a potential purchase.

A parallax effect was built so foreground/type elements move left and right with each swipe. All 3D work was done in house.

Features List Includes:

• Signature Video Animation
• Custom designed/coded Sales Configurator
• Augmented Reality (To scale visualiation of the device in your workplace)

Video and case study to follow.

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
