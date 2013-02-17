Jaime Van Wart

embossing party

Jaime Van Wart
Jaime Van Wart
  • Save
embossing party tutorial how to wedding save the date stamp embossing monogram intials frontage diy
Download color palette

I wrote a little embossing tutorial over on my blog.
http://www.ketchup-mustard.com/blog/embossing-party.html

Jaime Van Wart
Jaime Van Wart

More by Jaime Van Wart

View profile
    • Like