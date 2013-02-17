Samuel Bednar

FlattrBay

Samuel Bednar
Samuel Bednar
  • Save
FlattrBay flattr bay pirate piratebay torrent p2p sharing files piracy internet
Download color palette

This should be real deal! I just watched TPB AFK and connected two dots... FlattrBay should be the future of filesharing on internet. What's your opinion on Pirate Bay?

The Pirate Bay - Away From Keyboard, full movie:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTOKXCEwo_8

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Samuel Bednar
Samuel Bednar

More by Samuel Bednar

View profile
    • Like