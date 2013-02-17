lucas marinm

[gif] Homeless Camp - Video

[gif] Homeless Camp - Video animation gif camp flags homeless motion paris wire vimeo video illustrator isometry park after effects sans-abri sur les étoiles
Last part of our ironic animation we did with @denav.

See the entire animation here on vimeo !

See other parts here !

