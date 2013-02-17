Mathew Lucas ✌︎

Sqaurespace_Coins.gif squarespace commerce gif motion design 3d blender render flat minimal coin cash money logo animation
Little take on my last shot with some spinning coins in there now. Loads of mini challenges making this in 3D despite it's minimal appearance!

Any opinions/crit welcomed!

