The context of this website is somewhat complicated. It is a way for buisneses to search through the Web, Twitter and Facebook using key words. For example; what makes people happy in London? They might search within a mile radius of the centre of London, with its source being Twitter. To achieve a fully working and less complicated website we had to go back to basics – and what’s better than in your face icons.

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
