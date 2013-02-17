Nate Bishop

Mad Science sign

Since most of my stuff on here is "in progress" work, I figured I should share some finished product. This sign went up last week, and other than the poorly kerned P and ittsburgh, I'm pretty happy with how it came out.

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
