Authentic Weather

Hi guys

I posted this already some time ago I think, but I finally had the chance to put this project inkl. a bit more information on Behance.

http://bit.ly/UvMwvi

And I would like to take the chance to thank you all for the amazing support. It's great to see little fun projects like this turning out into real projects. There are already a couple of openSource Github Repo's online as well as some mobile web versions & an App for Blackberry 10 - Thanks to the community!

You can find out more on Behance. Let's hope we get this approved in the AppStore (:

Thank you

Tobias