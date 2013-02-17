WeDo Presentations

This project was to create a fresh new brand for an Australian client who has a huge presence in the web presentations world. The brief was to develop a fresh, exciting and colourful brand.

The fun illustration gives it that edge.

Check it out here:

http://www.behance.net/gallery/WeDo-Presentations/7196477

http://www.studiojq.co/

Designed at STUDIOJQ©