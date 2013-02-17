MadeByStudioJQ

WeDo Presentations

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
  • Save
WeDo Presentations website branding colour icons illustration texture palette. imac
Download color palette

WeDo Presentations

This project was to create a fresh new brand for an Australian client who has a huge presence in the web presentations world. The brief was to develop a fresh, exciting and colourful brand.
The fun illustration gives it that edge.

Check it out here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/WeDo-Presentations/7196477
http://www.studiojq.co/
Designed at STUDIOJQ©

Dc00502b8d28d8ebadfc9b859cd2d9ec
Rebound of
Brand deck and colour set for a new website
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like