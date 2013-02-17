Ayşe Kongur

Erimby Logo Draft

Ayşe Kongur
Ayşe Kongur
  • Save
Erimby Logo Draft logo
Download color palette

This is my first shot and I am eternally grateful to Andy – thank you for inviting me to dribble's creative community and letting me to share my passion to design!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Ayşe Kongur
Ayşe Kongur

More by Ayşe Kongur

View profile
    • Like