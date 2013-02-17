Tristan Geisbichler

Squarespace Commerce Contest [gif]

Here is my rebound submission to the cool "Squarespace Commerce Dribbble Contest".

The idea was to create some cool combination for some base keywords [ Money, Shipping, Buy ] all these icons descended from the base logo

Would love to get some feedback.

good luck folks !

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
