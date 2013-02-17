Brad Hansen

Owl sketch

An owl sketch. Working on putting some of my drawing together for an upcoming project. Check out all of these on my Behance (http://www.behance.net/gallery/DrawingsSketches/7196451). Enjoy! :)

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
