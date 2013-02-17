Cheltsov Kirill

Chefmarket

Chefmarket supermarket cooking food shopping convenience healthy chef welcoming fresh person icon organic quality celebration market chefmarket russia symbol
The first grocery store that is dedicated to the consistent theme “cook yourself” and not sorted by product, but rather by recipes.

