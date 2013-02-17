Connor Gaughan

Blog Post

Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
  • Save
Blog Post blog post simple clean new portfolio clubhouse creative excerpt
Download color palette

A simple blog post for our new site. Trying to keep the focus on the content with as minimal amount of clutter as possible in the blog roll. Looking for any type of feedback on this.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Connor Gaughan

View profile
    • Like