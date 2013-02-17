Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

Mcule landing Dribble

Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Hire Me
  • Save
Mcule landing Dribble design landing page startup biotech
Download color palette

I'm ready with a landing page for my friend's biotech startup.

more:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/mcule-landing-page/7195137

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Tailor-made digital products driven by craftsmanship
Hire Me

More by Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

View profile
    • Like