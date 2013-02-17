San Francisco Map Poster

Alex Giron

No house or studio is complete without a proper city map. This is a version I did which shows my home's location with a different take on "you're here".

Hanging on my wall.

https://twitter.com/giron/status/303239834267447296/photo/1

Available for purchase here: http://worthy.am

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
