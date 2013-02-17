Gaius Benbow

Scoop

Gaius Benbow
Gaius Benbow
  • Save
Scoop restaruant lettering logo typography
Download color palette

Work in progress logo for buffet style restaurant.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Gaius Benbow
Gaius Benbow
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gaius Benbow

View profile
    • Like