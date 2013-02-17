Tamas Csility

SP54 package design

Tamas Csility
Tamas Csility
  • Save
SP54 package design package design product identity medicine package
Download color palette

I made a package design for a medicine gel that cures varicose vein.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Tamas Csility
Tamas Csility

More by Tamas Csility

View profile
    • Like