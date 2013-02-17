Gaia Bordicchia

New Leaves

Gaia Bordicchia
Gaia Bordicchia
  • Save
New Leaves pencil watercolor texture illustration girl green gaia bordicchia
Download color palette

I'm trying new watercolor textures and brushes with photoshop, before using them for work. The lines are a pencil sketch

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Gaia Bordicchia
Gaia Bordicchia

More by Gaia Bordicchia

View profile
    • Like