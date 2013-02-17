Tom Siodlak

Stormlux Logo

Tom Siodlak
Tom Siodlak
  • Save
Stormlux Logo stormlux logo logo design red freelance design
Download color palette

Logo to go with my new website design. This is hand drawn. Any feedback on how to improve it would be greatly appreciated! See website shot here: http://dribbble.com/shots/946998-Stormlux-Website

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Tom Siodlak
Tom Siodlak
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tom Siodlak

View profile
    • Like