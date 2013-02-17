Marcus Hofer

Portfolio Relaunch Idea

Marcus Hofer
Marcus Hofer
  • Save
Portfolio Relaunch Idea portfolio relaunch metro flat colors header icons
Download color palette

A screenshot of my upcoming portfolio relaunch. What do you guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Marcus Hofer
Marcus Hofer

More by Marcus Hofer

View profile
    • Like