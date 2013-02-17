Kerem Suer

New Omada Health colors

branding colors simple clean health diabetes minimal circle
I don't do branding much, but I've been working with the cool kids at Omada Health to redesign their brand, logo, web app, website, weight scale, and bunch of things that I will be sharing later on. I will also write more about Omada Health later. For now, here are Omada's new colors. I'm pretty excited.

Feb 17, 2013
