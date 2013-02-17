Aaron Shekey

Colorpicker

Aaron Shekey
Aaron Shekey
  • Save
Colorpicker hsb hsl color picker swatches adobe edge reflow
Download color palette

An early Photoshop mockup of our color picker. A single slider from black to white of any hue you choose in the familiar left side HSB color field. The alpha channel also makes a guest appearance.

Toggle between color modes.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Aaron Shekey
Aaron Shekey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Aaron Shekey

View profile
    • Like