Franzi Schulz

Wedding invites

Franzi Schulz
Franzi Schulz
  • Save
Wedding invites type swirly wedding invite sketch
Download color palette

Being the graphic designer in our family, the task of creating my sister's wedding invites (and everything else that could be printed, for that matter) naturally fell on me. Final result coming up ...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Franzi Schulz
Franzi Schulz

More by Franzi Schulz

View profile
    • Like