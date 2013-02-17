Ed Harrison

Crêperie Typography

Crêperie Typography signage sign outline traditional three dimensional three-dimensional lines shading 3d font creperie type typography
Download color palette

I am currently in the process of branding a French Crêperie that is opening in Brighton. We researched and explored traditional, three-dimensional typography for the shop signage

