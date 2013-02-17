Gonzolicious - Responsive (Premium) Tumblr Blog Theme

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
.. baking a new responsive Tumblr Blog Theme, this will come in 2 flavours. One free theme (non-responsive), and one responsive premium theme.
Premium blog theme will have an iconfont embedded, customization of breakpoint for mobile navigation (via theme options you'll be able to insert a breakpoint - e.g. 500px or 31.25em - which will be inserted into the CSS dynamically!
This way the amount of buttons can set this breakpoint in stead of a standard 'device' resolution, meaning design sets breakpoint, not a device!
And loads of customization options for personifaction of social media channels, URL's you want to show! Hope to post more about this new theme soon ..