Gonzolicious - Responsive (Premium) Tumblr Blog Theme

.. baking a new responsive Tumblr Blog Theme, this will come in 2 flavours. One free theme (non-responsive), and one responsive premium theme.

Premium blog theme will have an iconfont embedded, customization of breakpoint for mobile navigation (via theme options you'll be able to insert a breakpoint - e.g. 500px or 31.25em - which will be inserted into the CSS dynamically!

This way the amount of buttons can set this breakpoint in stead of a standard 'device' resolution, meaning design sets breakpoint, not a device!

And loads of customization options for personifaction of social media channels, URL's you want to show! Hope to post more about this new theme soon ..

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
