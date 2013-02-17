Gonzolicious - Responsive (Premium) Tumblr Blog Theme

.. baking a new responsive Tumblr Blog Theme, this will come in 2 flavours. One free theme (non-responsive), and one responsive premium theme.

Premium blog theme will have an iconfont embedded, customization of breakpoint for mobile navigation (via theme options you'll be able to insert a breakpoint - e.g. 500px or 31.25em - which will be inserted into the CSS dynamically!

This way the amount of buttons can set this breakpoint in stead of a standard 'device' resolution, meaning design sets breakpoint, not a device!

And loads of customization options for personifaction of social media channels, URL's you want to show! Hope to post more about this new theme soon ..