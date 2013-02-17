Abi

Greatness (Lettering)

Greatness (Lettering)
Everyone does black on white bg but I figured I needed to try a negative space lettering on black bg. 1 whole black sharpie marker for the background :D Finally completed it. I think the shadows on the ribbons came out lighter in the photo! Cheers!

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
