Tome

Tyrion WIP

Tome
Tome
  • Save
Tyrion WIP tyrion lannister gameofthrones
Download color palette

a little WIP, been reading the books to tie me over between seasons of the show. Decided to draw Tyrion as described by George RR Martin.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Tome
Tome

More by Tome

View profile
    • Like