The Break Room

The Break Room 3d modo wip intruder
WIP render of a color test for a game a friend is working on. Thanks to Glynn Smith for the invite.

Full view : http://i.minus.com/iRqUDGJeVZ4DM.jpg
Ungraded Edition : http://i.minus.com/ibpyMoPeabSCeN.jpg

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
