Bastien Wilmotte

[Animated GIF] Squarespace Commerce: my contribution

Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte
  • Save
[Animated GIF] Squarespace Commerce: my contribution gif animation gotham money contest cash playoff squarespace squarespace commerce animated gif commerce shop rebound currency ecommerce
Download color palette

Wait. What a first prize!
I can't help myself but take part in this contest because well... how can I put this... I'm still running the blue screen OS. Yes, some people on Dribbble work with a Windows PC :( (hello).

I reproduced the Squarespace style through currency symbols.

Thanks for your likes. ♪♫

Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte

More by Bastien Wilmotte

View profile
    • Like