Stag Force - Embroidered Patch

Stag Force - Embroidered Patch derrick castle derrick design illustration graphic design art nashville castle branding stag tribal stag force patch embroidery masonic eye
I released this new patch along with a few other tees as part of my Primitive Prints collection. You check out the Stag Force patch here.

https://www.etsy.com/listing/123655795/stag-force-4-embroidered-patch

