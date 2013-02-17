Zsolt Vajda

Madvillain - Madvillainy

Madvillain - Madvillainy mf doom madlib cover art remake for fun
Experimenting with the Mesh Tool.

This is my first post here, hope you'll like it :)

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
