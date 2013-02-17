Geoff Muskett

Newquay Handball Club Logo handball logo vector white blue figure newquay
Trying to get handball going in Newquay (England), such a great sport I don't know why it isn't popular over here yet. Working on a logo that suits the energy of the sport and Newquay as a whole. Also building a simple site, which isn't working quite right yet, but it will be... www.newquayhandballclub.co.uk

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
