Wells Collins

It's an Evergreen Thing

Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Hire Me
  • Save
It's an Evergreen Thing evergreen green tape type packaging ever
Download color palette

A mixtape case design.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Visual Identities, Wordmark logos, & Illustration⤵
Hire Me

More by Wells Collins

View profile
    • Like