Multipurpose Business Card 5

Multipurpose Business Card 5
Description
Multipurpose Business Card 5 is another generic use template in multipurpose business card collection, it’s suitable for any kind of business. Multipurpose business card is high quality, modern, elegant, creative, neat, and well organized.

Features
300DPI – CMYK – Print – Ready
3.75×2.25 with bleed settings
Ready made 4 color variations
Infinite color options
Free Font (Bebas Neue)
Full Editable Layers
QR Code Placement
Smart vector icons

Includes
4 x .PSD files
Help Document

Get it here http://bit.ly/MultipurposeBusinessCard5

