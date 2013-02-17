Description

Multipurpose Business Card 3 is the 3rd item in multipurpose business cards collection, this collection is specially designed for generic use, it’s suitable for any kind of business. Multipurpose business card is high quality, modern, elegant, creative, vector, floral, origami, decorative, neat, and well organized.

Features

300DPI – CMYK – Print – Ready

3.75×2.25 with bleed settings

Ready made 2 color variations

Black & White

Free Font Myriad Pro

Full Editable Layers

QR Code Placement

Smart vector icons

Includes

2 x .PSD files

Help Document

Get it here http://bit.ly/MultipurposeBusinessCard3