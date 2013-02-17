Mohamed Mounir Fekri

Multipurpose Business Card 3

Multipurpose Business Card 3 black business card classy cool creative decorative elegant floral generic high modern multi purpose neat origami quality stylish vector white
Description
Multipurpose Business Card 3 is the 3rd item in multipurpose business cards collection, this collection is specially designed for generic use, it’s suitable for any kind of business. Multipurpose business card is high quality, modern, elegant, creative, vector, floral, origami, decorative, neat, and well organized.

Features
300DPI – CMYK – Print – Ready
3.75×2.25 with bleed settings
Ready made 2 color variations
Black & White
Free Font Myriad Pro
Full Editable Layers
QR Code Placement
Smart vector icons

Includes
2 x .PSD files
Help Document

Get it here http://bit.ly/MultipurposeBusinessCard3

