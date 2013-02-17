Nabil Sharif

Beeteach2013

A logo I made for BeeTeacher who are a recruitment agency for teachers. This logo plays on perspectives and negative spaces to show the layers that you find within a beehive. The logo also represents a stack of books or mortarboards, again associated with education, teaching and success.

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
