3.14 Dessert Bar_2

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was part of a series project that I was assigned. I chose to make a branding identity for a dessert bar. I enjoy seeing small elements come together that make up a whole. I wanted to explore multiple pattern, but keeping the design cohesive. The name 3.14 Dessert Bar came about because the restaurant only serves dessert and 3.14 is Pi and I thought it would be clever to use it as a play on word for the dessert pie. Also, I chose 3.14 because it's mathematical and also deals with science and baking does as well.
What is displayed here are a series of business cards that I designed. Some of the patterns that are on the business cards are inspired by molecule structures. I also designed packaging as well (which I will be displaying soon).
*note* - For one of the business cards, the with 3.14 Dessert Bar, the "Dessert Bar" is backwards so when you hold it up in front of a mirror the "3.14" will read as Pie and "Dessert Bar" will read correctly and not backwards.