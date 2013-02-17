Patrick Lauterburg

University of Fribourg History of Art Subsite

Patrick Lauterburg
Patrick Lauterburg
  • Save
University of Fribourg History of Art Subsite university students campus education academic portal web website layout grid subsite master bachelor art
Download color palette

Example of a subpage for the master/bachelor program in History of Art.

Patrick Lauterburg
Patrick Lauterburg

More by Patrick Lauterburg

View profile
    • Like