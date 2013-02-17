Patrick Lauterburg

University of Fribourg

Patrick Lauterburg
Patrick Lauterburg
  • Save
University of Fribourg university students campus education academic portal web website layout grid landingpage home
Download color palette

Design draft of a web portal for the university of Fribourg in Switzerland.

Patrick Lauterburg
Patrick Lauterburg

More by Patrick Lauterburg

View profile
    • Like