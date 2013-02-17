Hi all!

It's been a loooong time since I posted anything here :) I have been very busy developping a html5 template. I am pretty happy with the final result and I hope you guys like it too!

Anyway if you have any remarks then please let me know :)

Live @ http://www.janniskev.in/work/revamp & for sale @ https://creativemarket.com/KevinJannis/2736-Revamp-responsive-HTML5-template

Edit: fixed broken live url :)