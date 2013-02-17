Marco Stephano

Invites for More Hunies

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano
  • Save
Invites for More Hunies honey hive honeycomb cells branding texture hunie invites invite invitation notification icons hunieco designers feedback bee recruiting beehive bees hunies illustration design graphic illustrator vector cs6
Download color palette

The growing hunie community is getting busier but there is more than enough room for more designers looking to improve through positive feedback. If you would like an invite drop me an email or tweet me your email address!

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano

More by Marco Stephano

View profile
    • Like