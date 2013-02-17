Evgeny Tutov

Better

Evgeny Tutov
Evgeny Tutov
Hire Me
  • Save
Better logo lettering better dark-blue calligraphy design typography blue brand
Download color palette

Logo for the company of that occupying by social marketing.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Evgeny Tutov
Evgeny Tutov
Branding and packaging design for your product
Hire Me

More by Evgeny Tutov

View profile
    • Like