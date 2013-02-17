Sebastian Kerdil

Proof Logo

Sebastian Kerdil
Sebastian Kerdil
  • Save
Proof Logo logo
Download color palette

Just a little piece of killing time in Illustrator :-)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Sebastian Kerdil
Sebastian Kerdil
Branding, logodesign, web movie/animation

More by Sebastian Kerdil

View profile
    • Like